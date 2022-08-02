Home Sport Cricket

England to play seven T20s in Pakistan from September

England will return to Pakistan after the T20 World Cup in Australia in October to play three test matches in December.

Published: 02nd August 2022 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket Ball

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ISLAMABAD: England will tour Pakistan for the first time in 17 years when it plays seven Twenty20s next month in Karachi and Lahore.

Karachi will host four T20s from Sept. 20-25 and Lahore will host the remaining three from Sept. 28-Oct. 2.

England last toured Pakistan in 2005, while Pakistan twice hosted in the United Arab Emirates in 2012 and 2016. Last year, England was due to tour Pakistan just before the T20 World Cup but withdrew citing “bubble fatigue” and unexplained security concerns.

“England ... playing the shortest format in the leadup to the men’s T20 World Cup in Pakistan will not only help the team management to finalise their preparations, but will also set the tone for December’s three-test series,” Pakistan Cricket Board director international cricket Zakir Khan said in a statement on Tuesday.

England will return to Pakistan after the T20 World Cup in Australia in October to play three test matches in December.

England’s security delegation visited Pakistan last month.

Pakistan will also host New Zealand in two phases. New Zealand will play two tests and three one-day internationals in December-January and return in April for another five ODIs and five T20s.

Pakistan is also due next year to host the Asia Cup for the first time since 2008, as warmup event for next year’s 50-over Cricket World Cup in India in October-November.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T20 Twenty20 England Cricket Pakistan Cricket
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp