Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan pick young Naseem Shah in place of Hasan Ali for Netherlands tour and Asia Cup

The Pakistani selectors have also retained leading bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi in both the squads although he missed the second Test recently in Sri Lanka due to an injury.

Published: 04th August 2022 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Uncapped white-ball pacer Naseem Shah has replaced out-of-form fast bowler Hasan Ali in Pakistan's squads for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Netherlands and the Asia Cup in UAE.

The Pakistani selectors have also retained leading bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi in both the squads although he missed the second Test recently in Sri Lanka due to an injury.

There has been no word on how serious the injury is but chief selector, Muhammad Wasim said Afridi would remain in both squads and rehab under the supervision of the team trainer and physio.

Pakistani selectors also ignored the scoring feats of batsman Shan Masood although he was part of the Test squad in Sri Lanka.

"We have only made changes that were necessary. Both the competitions are important for us and, as such, we have picked our best available players in consultation with the captain and head coach," Chief selector Muhammad Wasim said.

"Hasan has been given a break from international cricket and he has been replaced by Naseem Shah. He is express fast and can give further impetus to the fast bowling department, which already boasts Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahnawaz Dahani."

"Naseem has not played any international white-ball cricket, but he has demonstrated with the red-ball that he is an attacking option with good pace and controlled swing."

The training camp for the players will be held in Lahore from August 6 to 11 during which they will also play two 50-over matches.

The side will depart for Amsterdam in the wee hours of Friday.

T20I players will join the squad in Dubai for the ACC T20 Asia Cup on August 22.

The ODI series against the Netherlands will be held from August 16 to 21, while the T20 Asia Cup is scheduled in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Squads: Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs - Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mehmood.

Pakistan squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup-Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naseem Shah Hasan Ali Asia Cup Shaheen Shah Afridi
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp