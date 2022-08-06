Concerns over Harshal Patel availability for T20 World Cup

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: India pacer Harshal Patel is racing against time to be fit in time for the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia in October-November. The 31-year-old who last played in the T20Is against England has remained unavailable for selection for the limited-overs against West Indies and on Saturday was ruled out of the remaining two matches in Florida.

A statement released by the BCCI said: “Harshal Patel has not fully recovered from his rib injury and is ruled out of the remaining two T20Is against West Indies.” It is understood that Patel will need at least six-eight weeks to recover from the injury, which means he will miss the Asia Cup, which begins in the UAE on August 27. Patel’s injury is a big blow to the Indian team, as he was expected to play a pivotal role in the T20 World Cup.

Although India are not short on options when it comes to the pace department, Patel’s variations makes him unique as batters have struggled to pick his slower ones in the end overs. Patel will head to the National Cricket Academy for rehabilitation and further assessment of his injury.

In case he is ruled out of action for six-eight weeks, Patel will face an uphill task to prove his fitness before the two home series against Australia and South Africa.

India’s Asia Cup squad, which is expected to be announced over the next couple of days, will more or less resemble the one that they will take to Australia to win the T20 World Cup.

Patel’s injury means left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh stands a good chance to make the cut for the World Cup. The Punjab pacer has been impressive right through the tour of Caribbean and for a team that has only right-arm pacers, he offers something different. Moreover, Arshdeep is also seen by the team management as a regular across all formats going forward and his death bowling skills are second to none.

CHENNAI: India pacer Harshal Patel is racing against time to be fit in time for the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia in October-November. The 31-year-old who last played in the T20Is against England has remained unavailable for selection for the limited-overs against West Indies and on Saturday was ruled out of the remaining two matches in Florida. A statement released by the BCCI said: “Harshal Patel has not fully recovered from his rib injury and is ruled out of the remaining two T20Is against West Indies.” It is understood that Patel will need at least six-eight weeks to recover from the injury, which means he will miss the Asia Cup, which begins in the UAE on August 27. Patel’s injury is a big blow to the Indian team, as he was expected to play a pivotal role in the T20 World Cup. Although India are not short on options when it comes to the pace department, Patel’s variations makes him unique as batters have struggled to pick his slower ones in the end overs. Patel will head to the National Cricket Academy for rehabilitation and further assessment of his injury. In case he is ruled out of action for six-eight weeks, Patel will face an uphill task to prove his fitness before the two home series against Australia and South Africa. India’s Asia Cup squad, which is expected to be announced over the next couple of days, will more or less resemble the one that they will take to Australia to win the T20 World Cup. Patel’s injury means left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh stands a good chance to make the cut for the World Cup. The Punjab pacer has been impressive right through the tour of Caribbean and for a team that has only right-arm pacers, he offers something different. Moreover, Arshdeep is also seen by the team management as a regular across all formats going forward and his death bowling skills are second to none.