CWG women's cricket: Harmanpreet-led India beat England by four runs to enter final

Smriti Mandhana blasted 61 and Jemimah Rodrigues' produced a useful 44 not out to power India to a healthy 164 for 5 in the semifinal.

Published: 06th August 2022 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

India's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the women's T20 cricket semi-final match between India and England, at the Commonwealth Games 2022

India's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the women's T20 cricket semi-final match between India and England, at the Commonwealth Games 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: The Indian women's team defeated hosts England by four runs to enter the final of the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, Smriti Mandhana blasted 61 and Jemimah Rodrigues' produced a useful 44 not out to power India to a healthy 164 for 5 in the semifinal.

In reply, England managed 160 for six in their stipulated 20 overs with Natalie Sciver (41) and Danielle Wyatt (35) scoring the most runs for the hosts.

Brief Scores: India: 164 for 5 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 61; Freya Kemp 2/22) England: 160 for 6 in 20 overs (Natalie Sciver 41; Sneh Rana 2/28).

