Home Sport Cricket

Kohli, KL Rahul back in India squad for Asia Cup, Iyer relegated to standby list

Rahul, who did not feature in the T20 series against the West Indies due to COVID-19, has recuperated from his sports hernia surgery, and is back as vice-captain.

Published: 09th August 2022 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former skipper Virat Kohli and a fit-again KL Rahul on Monday returned to a 15-member Indian squad for the Asia Cup while senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah missed out owing to a back injury.

The Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and Sharjah from August 27 to September 11.

Rahul, who did not feature in the T20 series against the West Indies due to COVID-19, has recuperated from his sports hernia surgery, and is back as vice-captain.

The notable names dropped from the main squad are batter Shreyas Iyer and left-arm spinner Axar Patel.

Seamer Deepak Chahar, who has had a four-month lay-off due to a hamstring tear and a back injury was also among reserves.

The other absentee from the squad was pacer Harshal Patel, owing to a rib injury.

"Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru," the BCCI said.

Coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma, along with the five-member selection committee, have identified the core 20 players going ahead and it is only logical that there won't be any massive changes by the time the T20 World Cup-bound squad is announced.

The 15 for the Asia Cup, the three standbys and the two injured players (Bumrah and Harshal) are now the core team.

While Axar, who has been in fine form of late could feel a bit shortchanged, the presence of four spinners -- Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal -- meant that there wasn't a space for a fifth slow bowler.

Since the matches will being held on the slower tracks in the UAE, there are only three specialist pacers in the side in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh, with Hardik Pandya being the fourth pacer in the attack.

But when the team boards the Australian flight, there is every possibility that both Bumrah and Harshal would make the cut, and hence, Bishnoi might have to make way.

As far as keepers are concerned, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Kartik have sealed the two spots by a fair distance, with both Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson failing to grab the opportunities that came their way.

Kishan cannot be picked as India now have multiple attacking opening options, apart from Rohit and Rahul, which includes Pant and Suryakumar Yadav.

Even Deepak Hooda has scored a hundred opening the innings.

It was Hooda's off-breaks that helped him pip Shreyas, who showed some form in the inconsequential fifth T20I against the West Indies, in which he scored 64 off 40 balls.

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standbys: Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli KL Rahul Jasprit Bumrah Asia Cup Asia Cup 2022
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp