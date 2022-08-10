Home Sport Cricket

Australian cricket captain Meg Lanning takes indefinite break

"After a busy couple of years I've made the decision to take a step back to enable me to spend time focusing on myself," Lanning said in a statement.

Published: 10th August 2022 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's captain Meg Lanning. (Photo | AP)

Australia's captain Meg Lanning. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: Australian women's cricket captain Meg Lanning on Wednesday said that she will take an indefinite break from the game to "spend time focusing on myself".

The record-breaking 30-year-old made the announcement just days after leading her all-conquering team to Commonwealth Games gold.

"After a busy couple of years I've made the decision to take a step back to enable me to spend time focusing on myself," Lanning said in a statement.

"I'm grateful for the support of CA (Cricket Australia) and my teammates and ask that my privacy is respected during this time."

Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham capped a hectic two-and-a-half-year string of successes for Australia and Lanning which included a World Cup triumph earlier this year.

"We're proud of Meg for acknowledging that she needs a break and will continue to support her during this time," Cricket Australia women's head of performance Shawn Flegler said.

"She's been an incredible contributor to Australian cricket over the last decade, achieving remarkable feats both individually and as part of the team," Flegler added.

"The welfare of our players is always our number one priority and we'll continue to work with Meg to ensure she gets the support and space she needs."

Debuting at 18, Lanning's skill with the bat shattered records from early on, holding the mark for the most centuries in women's one-day international cricket. Becoming skipper at 21, she has led the side 171 times.

The loss of Lanning comes ahead of Australia's T20 tour of India in December and after the departure of head coach Matthew Mott, who led the team for seven years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australian women's Cricket Captain Meg Lanning Break Commonwealth Games Cricket Australia Birmingham World Cup
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp