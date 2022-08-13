Home Sport Cricket

Shakib Al Hasan appointed Bangladesh T20 captain for Asia Cup, T20 World Cup

The BCB made the announcement after weeks of uncertainty as Shakib was told by the Board to choose between playing for Bangladesh or keeping his endorsement with a 'betting company' Betwinner News.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan

By PTI

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday appointed premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as the skipper of the T20 team for the upcoming Asia Cup, the New Zealand tri-series and the T20 World Cup.

While the Asia Cup will be held in the UAE, Australia will host the T20 showpiece in October-November.

He had ended his deal with the company.

He was appointed Test captain in June after Mominul Haque stepped down.

The BCB also announced a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup, which will be played from August 27.

Bangladesh made several changes in their T20I squad for the Asia Cup, with Liton Das ruled out of the tournament due to injuries.

Middle-order batter Sabbir Rahman, who last played a T20I in 2019, returns to the squad, while Mushfiqur Rahim, who was rested for the T20I series against Zimbabwe, is also back.

There was no place for Shoriful Islam, Munim Shahriar and Najmul Hossain Shanto in the team.

All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin returned despite a recurring back problem, while fast bowler Ebadot Hossain was also included in the squad.

Nurul Hasan was also named in the squad despite a finger injury, with the BCB saying they are expecting an update on him on August 21.

Bangladesh's squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed.

