Vettori, Arnold, Philander among players committed to Legends League Cricket Season Two

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Daniel Vettori, Russel Arnold, and Vernon Philander on Sunday were among the former international players who committed themselves to Legends Cricket League (LLC) Season Two.

The tournament further announced that about 80 international and Indian players committed their availability for participation in the second season of the league.

"They will be available for pick up by the franchisees for the drafting event to be held in Mumbai soon," stated an official release from the LLC.

Others who have committed to LLC season two are Fidel Edwards, Ricardo Powell, Tino Best, Nick Compton, Ryan Sidebottom, Phil Mustard, Jade Dernbach, Richard Levi, Hamilton Masakadza, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Samit Patel, John Mooney, Nawroz Mangal, Manvinder Bisla, Amit Bhandari, Rajat Bhatia, and Sudeep Tyagi.

"With so much enthusiasm around the league, it is going to be exhilarating experience for everyone, whether fans or players, all will have a lifetime experience," said Ravi Shastri, Commissioner of the Legends League Cricket.

Earlier, the league had announced that a special match between India Maharajas and World Giants will be played at Eden Gardens on September 16.

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will lead India while the World Team will be captained by 2019 World Cup-winning skipper and England's former white-ball captain Eoin Morgan.

Players from across 10 countries will be participating in this special match. After this, the second season of LLC will commence from September 17 till October 8. Overall, 15 matches will be played in this season with all the players and teams travelling to each of the six cities in caravan style.

Squads:

India Maharajas: Sourav Ganguly (captain), Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma and Reetinder Singh Sodhi.

World Giants: Eoin Morgan (captain), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O Brien and Denesh Ramdin (wk).

