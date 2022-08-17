Home Sport Cricket

Vinod Kambli in dire need of work, says completely dependent on BCCI's pension

Kambli, who last coached a team during the 2019 T20 Mumbai League, has been hit by the post-Covid world. He is just dependent on Rs 30,000 from the BCCI, which takes care of his family.

Former Indian batsman Vinod Kambli

Former Indian batsman Vinod Kambli (File photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Making a startling revelation about his financial condition, former India cricketer Vinod Kambli has said that he is looking for cricket-related assignments as his only source of income is the pension from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

He also used to guide young cricketers at the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy in Nerul. However, the retired cricketer finds Nerul too far to travel.

"I used to wake up at 5am, take a cab to DY Patil Stadium. It was very hectic. I would then coach at the BKC ground in the evening," Kambli told Mid-day.

"I am a retired cricketer, who is completely dependent on the pension from the BCCI. My only payment (source of income) at the moment is from the Board, for which I am really thankful and grateful. It takes care of my family," he added.

Talking further about his financial difficulties, Kambli mentioned that it is important to have assignments to have a steady life post-retirement and he is looking for that from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

"I was seeking help from the MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association). I came into the CIC (Cricket Improvement Committee), but it was an honorary job. I went to the MCA for some help. I have a family to look after. I told the MCA many times that if you require me, I am there whether it is at the Wankhede Stadium or at BKC," he said.

"Mumbai cricket has given me a lot. I owe my life to this game. After retirement, there is no cricket for you. But if you want to stay steady in life, it is important to have assignments. I am looking for that from the MCA. All I can do is request the MCA president (Dr Vijay Patil) or the secretary (Sanjay Naik) for an assignment," he added.

Asked whether his childhood friend and India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is aware of this financial situation, the former cricketer said: "He (Sachin) knows everything, but I am not expecting anything from him. He gave me the TMGA (Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy) assignment. I was very happy. He has been a very good friend. He has always been there for me."

Kambli further said that he will be there if the Mumbai team needs him.

"I need assignments, where I can work with youngsters. I know Mumbai have retained Amol (Muzumdar) as their head coach, but if anywhere I am needed, I am there. We have played together and we were a great team. That's what I want them (Mumbai team) to do...to play as a team," he said.

Kambli represented India in 104 ODIs and 17 Test matches. He scored 3561 runs across formats, including four Test centuries and two ODI hundreds, between 1991 and 2000.

