Danush makes big splash in state aquatic championships

CHENNAI: Danush Suresh was in his element on Wednesday as he created a new mark in 50m (29.23: NMR) and 200m (2:21.60:NMR) breaststroke events in the 76th senior state aquatic championships held at Velachery Aquatic complex here on Wednesday.

This meeting is to select the teams for the national aquatic championship which will be held from September 6 to 10 at Guwahati, Assam.

Results: 400m freestyle: Men: 1 Sathya Sai Krishnan (Aces) 04:14.87. Women: Maanya Mukta Manesh (Marina Club) 04:55.38. 200m IM: Men: B Benediction Rohit (TDSA,Tirunelveli) 02:12.38. Women: Shakthi Ishwar Prasad (ACES) 02:44.62. 50m Breaststroke: Men: 1 Danush Suresh 29.23 (NMR); 2 Yadesh Babau (SDAT Dolphin) 30.59; 3 Dhruva Anand (ACES) 32.26. Women: Shriya Ishwar Prasad (ACES) 36.35. 200m Backstroke: Men: H Nithik (Turtles) 02:12.38. Women: Madhumitha Sriram (ACES) 02:36.63. 100m Butterfly: Men: 1. D Adhitya (TSPA) 00:56.93 (NMR); 2 P Vikkas (Aquatic Madurai) 00:57.81; 3. Sathya Sai Krishnan (ACES) 00:58.20. 200m Breaststroke: Men: 1. Danush Suresh 2:21.60 (NMR); 2. Yadesh Babu (SDAT Dolphin) 2:33.26; 3. MJ Anbu Kathir (SAV Titns) 2:33.53. 50m Butterfly Men: 1. Benedicton Rohit (TDSA Tirunelveli) 25.47 (NMR); 2. D Adithya (TSPA) 25.66; 3. Sathya Sai Krishnan (ACES) 25.84.

Shrenik hits double ton

S Shrenik’s unbeaten double century (201 n.o.) paved the way for Thiruvallur to hammer Tirunelveli by an innings and 323 runs on the final day of the pre-quarterfinals of the TNCA inter-districts Under-19 tournament on Wednesday.

In another match, R Karthik picked up six wickets and M Shakthivel took four wickets as Thenkasi handed a big defeat to Thoothukudi. Tiruppur also posted a victory over Ranipet with SP Ragul Rithick taking a match-haul of eight wickets.

Brief scores: Tirunelveli 87 in 31.5 ovs and 108 in 32.1 ovs (RK Jayant 52, K Nirmal Kumar 4/51, V Tharun Kumar 3/9) lost to Thiruvallur 518/5 in 90 ovs (V Tharun Kumar 109, Rishab Sudhir 104 n.o.). Tiruchirapalli 73 in 38.5 ovs and 234 in 37.1 ovs (B Swadesh 73, TT Kishore 64, KS Barath Rithvik 54, S Rohan 4/76) drew with Kanyakumari 234 in 57.2 ovs (RG Fedzin 38, SN Abbash 4/56, B Dhushyanth 3/27) and 75/4 in 12.4 ovs. Karur 151 in 66.3 ovs & 148 in 27.4 ovs (R Dhanush 76, M Subash Chandra Bose 4/46) bt Ariyalur 166 in 57.4 ovs (E Bharathi Raja 61, S Barani Dharan 50, GK Nidhish 5/65, M Roshan 3/27) & Ariyalur 76 in 20.5 ovs (GK Nidhish 6/34, K Mohan Hari 3/13). Chengalpattu 255 in 72.1 ovs & 109/2 in 21 ovs (S Gokul 55 n.o.) drew with Kancheepuram 185 in 68.1 ovs (M Akshay Kumar 62, K Sameer Khan 3/33, S Sachin 5/55). Thoothukudi 172 in 57.4 ovs & 28 in 16.2 ovs (R Karthik 6/20, M Shakthivel 4/6) lost to Thenkasi 321/8 in 90 ovs (R Krishnamoorthy 98, T Sivakalai 69). Tirupur 209 in 50 & 127/9 in 40 ovs (S Karthic Kumar 43 n.o, R Jayanth 5/58, V Hari Ragavendra 4/44) bt Ranipet 142 in 47.2 ovs (A Vnjeenathan 62, SP Ragul Rithick 5/32) & 166 in 36.5 ovs (A Vanjeenathan 44, T Shree Hari 5/62, SP Ragul Rithick 3/35). Erode 361/7 in 90 ovs & 111/1 in 25 ovs (R Harish Raghav 50 drew with Theni 111 in 38 ovs (C Lalidhar Mickon 50 n.o, KS Vinu Kumar 3/33, U Liniyth Kumar 3/24). Coimbatore 257/9 in 90 ovs drew with Madurai 246 in 86.1 ovs (CN Rishi Athithya 52, K Wafar 79, K Aathavan Makesh 4/52).

Loyola in semis

Loyola Whites, Chennai beat Alpha Arts and Science college in the quarterfinals of the 88th Bertram Memorial kho kho tournament organised by Loyola College, Chennai.

Results: Quarterfinals: Loyola Whites, Chennai bt Loyola Alpha Arts and Science College, Chennai with 21 points and an innings. Avichi Arts and Science College, Chennai bt Tagore Arts College, Puducherry with 9 points and an innings.

Volleyball selection trials

The Volleyball Federation of India has formed a selection committee to select the Tamil Nadu state men and women teams for the 36th National Games to be held at Bhavnagar, Gujarat from October 6 to 10. Henceforth selection trials will be held on Saturday, August 20 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai at 7 am.

TT tournament

The Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association will conduct its 4th state ranking table tennis tournament at AKG at Nehru stadium from August 26 to 28.

The tournament is organised by the Ranipet District Table Tennis Association and AKG in 14 categories.

Total prize money is `3,80,000. Entries close on August 20 and the same should be sent to

tnttaentries@gmail.com.

