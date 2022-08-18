Home Sport Cricket

IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: India wins toss, opt to bowl

KL Rahul, who is leading the Indian side, is making a comeback after a two-month break following his surgery and recovery from COVID-19.

Published: 18th August 2022 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

India win toss, opt to bowl.(Photo | BCCI Twitter)

By PTI

HARARE: India captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl against Zimbabwe in the first ODI at the Harare Sports Club here on Thursday.

Rahul is making a comeback after a near three-month layoff due to a sports hernia and Covid-19.

Also making a long-awaited comeback is pacer Deepak Chahar after recovering from a hamstring injury that he sustained back in February this year.

Squads: India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs Zimbabwe KL Rahul IND vs ZIM ODI
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp