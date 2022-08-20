Home Sport Cricket

Jhulan Goswami set for international retirement at Lord's on September 24: Report

The 39-year-old pacer was named in the 17-member Indian ODI squad for the three matches at Hove (September 18), Canterbury (September 21) and the Lord's (September 24).

Published: 20th August 2022 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami

Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Veteran bowler Jhulan Goswami, the leading wicket-taker in women's international cricket, is all set to retire at the hallowed Lord's during India's third and final ODI against England on September 24, according to a report.

The 39-year-old pacer was named in the 17-member Indian ODI squad for the three matches at Hove (September 18), Canterbury (September 21) and the Lord's (September 24).

Jhulan, who last played for India during the ODI World Cup in New Zealand in March this year, will be given a "proper farewell" as she could not say "goodbye on the field", ESPNCricinfo reported, quoting a Board official.

Jhulan sustained a side strain ahead of India's final World Cup group game against South Africa and missed the Sri Lanka tour in July.

According to the report, Jhulan is keeping her "options open" for the inaugural Women's IPL slated from next year and she's also in talks with the men's franchises for a "mentoring role".

Having made her international debut in 2002, Jhulan called it quits from T20Is in 2018, and played her last Test match in October 2021.

A veteran of six Women's ODI World Cups, Jhulan has played 12 Tests, 68 T20 internationals and 201 ODIs.

From 201 WODIs, she has a world record 252 wickets to her name -- the only bowler with more than 200 wickets in the format.

The next in the list is South Africa's Shabnim Ismail who has 191 wickets from 127 matches.

Across formats, Jhulan has a record 352 wickets to her name.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jhulan Goswami
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp