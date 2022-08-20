Sathyannaarayan and Rajwinder bowl India Pistons to innings victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Off-Spinner L Sathyannaarayan’s 5 for 48 helped India Pistons to hammer Swaraj CC by an innings and 96 runs with a day to spare in the Senior Division league of the TNCA at CPT-IP grounds here on Friday.

Earlier, Swaraj were bundled out for a paltry 66 in their first essay thanks to India Piston’s left-arm spinner Rajwinder Singh who picked up six wickets for 21 runs. Thus, India Pistons registered their first win of the season and bagged six points.

On the second day of the league, some of the other notable performances were hat-tricks by Vijay CC’s J Kousik and Jolly Rovers’ Jalaj Saxena. Grand Slam’s R Kavin carried his bat during the course of his maiden unbeaten double century as his team posted 441 against Jolly Rovers, who were 152/2 at stumps.

Meanwhile, Aditya Sarvate bagged seven wickets to put MCC on top against UFCC.

Brief scores: At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay 138 & 164/5 in 52 ovs (R Sai Kishore 59 batting, Adithya Ganesh 50 batting, Satyajeet Bachhav 3/34) vs Alwarpet 212 in 76.4 ovs (P Shijit Chandran 87 n.o, J Kousik 3/4, Sandeep Warrier 3/38). At Nelson-Wahe Guru ‘A’: Sea Hawks 496 in 133.1 ovs (U Mukilesh 114, S Swaminathan 112, R Sanjay 104, RS Mokit Hariharan 65, Swapnil Singh 5/130) vs Nelson 139/5 in 45 ovs (Maan K Bafna 56 batting). At IITM-Chemplast: Grand Slam 441 in 149.2 ovs (R Kavin 257 n.o, Jalaj Saxena 5/127) vs Jolly Rovers 152/2 in 35 ovs (B Sai Sudharsan 80, B Aparajith 56 batting). At CPT-IP: India Pistons 301 bt Swaraj 66 in 24.5 ovs (Rajwinder Singh 6/21, Karan Kaila 3/8) & 139 in 43.3 ovs (L Sathyannaarayan 5/48, Karan Kaila 3/56). Points: Pistons 6; Swaraj 0. At MAC: MCC 167 & 188/7 in 52 ovs (Priyam Garg 74, Tushar Raheja 52 batting) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 90 in 38.3 ovs (Aditya Sarvate 7/20, V Yudheeswaran 3/35). At SSN: Globe Trotters 265 & 15/0 in 7 ovs vs MRC ‘A’ 325 in 91.4 ovs (M Affan Khader 104, Sanvir Singh 102, R Sanjay Yadav 61, S Ajith Ram 3/76, Akshay V Srinivasan 3/27).

LICET triumph

LICET (Loyola- ICAM College of Eng and Tech), Chennai won the Stanley Cup at the 88th Bertram memorial tennis meet organised by Loyola College. LICET, Chennai beat Loyola Whites, Chennai 3-1 in the final league round.

Results: Tennis: First singles: Sharan Anish (LICET), Chennai bt Anirudh Kumar (Loyola), Chennai 6-1, 7-5. Second singles: Sidharth Arya (LICET), Chennai bt Aron Paul (Loyola), Chennai. 6-4, 6-4. Doubles: Aniruth Kumar/RS Mohit (Loyola) bt Sharan Anish/Sidharth Arya (LICET), Chennai 6-3, 1-6, 6-3. Reverse singles: Sidharth Arya (LICET) bt Aniruth Kumar (Loyola) 3-1. Table Tennis: Loyola Whites bt Jamal Mohammed College, Trichy 3-0; Jamal Mohammed college, Trichy bt New College, Chennai 3-0; Loyola Whites, Chennai bt The New College, Chennai 3-0; SSN engineering college, Chennai bt Gurunanak college, Chennai 3-1; RKM Vivekananda college, Chennai bt LICET, Chennai 3-0; SSN engineering college, Chennai bt RKM Vivekanandha college, Chennai 3-1.

