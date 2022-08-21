Concerns over Moeen Ali’s availability as CSK announce players for CSA T20 League

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what is seen as a first major contract tussle between T20 leagues, Cricket South Africa (CSA) and International League (T20) are engaged in a battle over Moeen Ali’s availability. The English all-rounder was among the first ones to sign with the ILT20, which is backed by the Emirates Cricket Board. On August 18, Ali was included in Sharjah Warriors squad for the six-team tournament, scheduled to be played in January,

And on Sunday, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited (CSKCL) — which owns the Johannesburg franchise in the CSA’s yet to be named T20 league — confirmed that Moeen is one of the five players it has signed before the auction. The franchise has signed Ali for $4,00,000.

“We have decided to pick Faf du Plessis ($3,75,000), Moeen, Maheesh Theekshana ($2,00,000), Romario Shepherd ($1,75,000) and Gerald Coetzee ($50,000) as the four players who have been contracted by Cricket South Africa. We are also allowed to take one development player from South Africa. We have decided on Gerald, as recommended by Faf,” Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of CSKCL said.

However, Moeen’s participation in the tournament is not certain as yet and in case, ILT20 doesn’t agree to release the player or terminate 35-year-old’s contract, CSKCL have to look for a replacement. It is understood that CSA is in talks with ILT20 organisers on the conflict and a solution is expected in the next couple of weeks.

As things stand, Sharjah Warriors and ILT20 have total hold on the player as they entered into a formal agreement with the player first. It is understood that CSKCL and Capri Global – who own the Warriors – are not involved in the talks and the matter is between the two boards.

The only other possibility of Moeen featuring in both the leagues is if the ILT20 tournament finishes before the CSA’s tournament. However, that is a very remote possibility as both the T20 leagues are overlapping with each other and the dates are far from being finalised.

While Moeen’s reunion with CSKCL in South Africa is not certain, the franchise has welcomed back Du Plessis. The former South African captain had been an integral part of the Chennai team in the IPL, with whom he won titles in 2011, 2018 and 2021. Ahead of the 2022 season, he was released back into the auction pool, where CSK eventually lost the player to Royal Challengers Bangalore, whom he captained in the last edition of the IPL.

“Faf has been a backbone of Chennai Super Kings in the IPL for the last 10 years. He has been one of the most consistent players for our team. We were not fortunate to pick him during the last auction in the IPL. We were looking for an opportunity and that came up in the CSA T20 League. We are happy that we got Faf back with the Super Kings family,” Viswanathan said.

Other than Du Plessis, Moeen and Theekshana, the franchise has also roped in Stephen Fleming and Eric Simmons as head coach and assistant coach, respectively, who have a long standing association with the CSK in IPL. Their former player Albie Morkel is also part of the support staff.

