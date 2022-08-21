David Warner credits daughters for his Big Bash League return

By ANI

SYDNEY: Australian opener David Warner said that his three daughters played a huge role in his return to the Big Bash League (BBL) after nine years.

Australia star batter David Warner ended his nine years break from the Big Bash League (BBL) after signing a two-year deal with Sydney Thunder on Saturday. It is the third time the swashbuckling opener has represented the Thunder, having previously played just one game in both BBL|01 and BBL|03.

The star Aussie batter has three daughters Ivy Mae, Indi Rae and Isla Rose, who Warner credits for playing a huge role in his return to Australia's domestic T20 League.

"They have never seen me play in the Big Bash and I am all about family and the Big Bash is now all about family. Now my girls are well and truly interested in playing the game and they want to see dad play in the Big Bash," cricket.com.au quoted Warner as saying on Sunday.

"So they get an opportunity to come with me after the Test series and hopefully watch some games and have some fun and bring their friends along. Hopefully, I can put some bums on seats and entertain as much as I can. I am 100 per cent committed to playing and I know when I first started in the Big Bash, it was amazing, it was electrifying," he added.

Warner said that the chance to leave behind a legacy for future Australian cricketers brought him back to Big Bash League.

He was initially linked with the new cashed-up UAE T20 tournament which will clash with BBL in early January, but for Warner, leaving Australian cricket in a strong position was more important.

"Yes, these franchise cricket teams do come hard at you but at the end of the day, it is upon myself to give back and make sure that our next generation is following in my footsteps and the rest of the (Australian) guys. I know that Cricket Australia and all the other players and the future generation will benefit from me playing," he said.

"I am almost at the back end of my career, I do not know how much time I have got left so for me, it is important to give back for the future of our game and make sure it is in a great place come the new domestic TV rights deal."

"For me, it is about making sure that our next generation of players are coming through the right path - that is through playing cricket for Australia, Test cricket is the pinnacle and I want kids to aspire to play Test cricket," he concluded.

Warner said that it has always been difficult for him to play in Big Bash due to it clashing with Australia's international summer. But now that South Africa has withdrawn from the three-match ODI series in mid-January, doors have opened for his participation.

The stylish southpaw is expected to be available for Thunder's final five regular-season matches following a Test against South Africa before the national side leaves the country for four-Test series against Australia.

For Warner, the most important thing is defending the T20 World Cup title on home soil. Australia will return to action next Sunday when it starts its three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

"We are all excited, we have got a great bunch of guys from that World Cup (and) pending selection, it could be the last time we see a lot of these players play together. And that is what is exciting, it is going to be sad but for us (but) it is just exciting to be back at home and playing in a home World Cup."

The Thunder are yet to settle on a new captain since the departure of Aussie opener Usman Khawaja to Brisbane Heat during the off-season.

Warner has not had any discussions with club regarding the captaincy but said would be keen to sit down and have a conversation with Cricket Australia about his lifetime leadership ban imposed in wake of the ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

"I am a leader in the side anyway without having the title. (My Thunder teammates) can pick my brains in any way, my phone is always there, they have got my number and they can (also) see me when I am at the practice facilities," he said.

"It is upon the board to reach out to me and open their doors. The board has changed since 2018 when all those sanctions were dealt with. It will be great to have a conversation with them and see where we are at," he added.

