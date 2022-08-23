Home Sport Cricket

Dravid tests positive for COVID-19, not travelling to Dubai for Asia Cup for now: BCCI

Team India is scheduled to open their campaign in the Asia Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28, It's not clear whether Dravid will join the team for the crucial opening game.

Published: 23rd August 2022 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Indian coach Rahul Dravid

Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 and didn't accompany the Rohit Sharma-led team that left for Dubai to compete in the Asia Cup, starting August 27, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Tuesday.

India play arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game on August 28.

"Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team's departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022.

"Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report," Shah said in a release.

It is understood that for the time being, assistant coach Paras Mhambrey will be in-charge of the team but a call on whether NCA head VVS Laxman will join the team in Dubai will be taken later on Tuesday.

"We haven't taken a call on whether VVS will be going to Dubai from Harare or not. A call will be taken accordingly and if required, he will join. Till then Paras Mhambrey will be in-charge. All other members are fit and left for UAE early in the day," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

While majority of the members of the team left from Mumbai on Tuesday morning, vice-captain KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and reserve player Axar Patel will travel from Harare, having finished their Zimbabwe assignment.

