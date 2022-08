Aparajith bowls Jolly Rovers to win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on B Aparajith's 5/31, Jolly Rovers defeated Alwarpet CC by 41 runs on the third and final of the second round of the senior division league of the TNCA played at IIT-Chemplast grounds here on Friday. Jolly Rovers bagged six points.

Brief scores: At IITM-Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 192 & 140 bt Alwarpet 176 and 115 in 42.2 ovs (B Aparajith 5/31). At IC- Guru Nanak: Sea Hawks 215 & 284/4 decl. in 75.3 ovs (R Sanjay 93, RS Mokit Hariharan 95) drew with Vijay 354/8 in 95.5 ovs decl. (N Jagadeesan 105, Adithya Ganesh 101). At SSN: Swaraj 274 and 119 in 48.1 ovs (R Sanjay Yadav 4/30) lost to MRC 'A' 412 in 107.4 ovs (NS Chaturved 88, M Affan Khader 118 n.o).At MAC: MCC 260 & 170/1 in 34.4 ovs (M Vishal 103 n.o) drew with Grand Slam 391/8 decl. in 111 ovs (R Kavin 106 retd hurt).At MRF-Pachaiyappa's: India Pistons 422 drew with Globe Trotters 151 in 42.5 ovs (D Santhosh Kumar 63; Rajwinder Singh 6/33) & following on 8 for no loss in 2.2 ovs (play halted before tea due to rain). At Nelson-Wahe Guru: Nelson 316 drew with UFCC (T Nagar) 162 in 58 ovs (DT Chandrasekar 4/45, Shoaib Mohd Khan 4/83) & 160/6 in 55 ovs (Shoaib Mohd Khan 4/57).

Rethin in final

Sixth seed Rethin Pranav defeated top seed Aman Dhaiya 6-1, 3-1 (retd) in the boys' singles semifinals of the TNTA-ITF Under-18 junior tennis championship.

Semifinals: Singles: Boys: Pranav Karthik bt Kriish Tyagi 6-1, 1-6, 6-3; Rethin Pranav Senthil Kumar bt Aman Dhaiya 6-1 3-1(retd)Girls: Suhitha Maruri bt Sonal Patil 6-1, 6-7 (9), 7-6 (3); Madhurima Sawant bt Harshini N Nagaraj 7-5, 6-2. Doubles: Boys: Dhananjay Athreya/Deep Munim bt Pranav Karthik/ Pavan Uppal 7-5, 7-5; Debasis Sahoo/ Gagan Rakesh Vimal bt Bushan Haobam/Aryan Jit Singh 7-5, 6-0.

