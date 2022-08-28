Home Sport Cricket

Head coach Rahul Dravid recovers from COVID, joins Indian cricket team in Dubai

Interim coach, Mr VVS Laxman who was present with the team in Mr. Dravid's absence, has returned to Bengaluru to oversee the India A programme.

Published: 28th August 2022 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Indian coach Rahul Dravid

Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Head coach Rahul Dravid has tested negative for COVID-19 and has joined the Indian team ahead of its much-awaited Asia Cup opener against Pakistan here on Sunday.

Batting great Dravid, who had tested positive for the virus ahead of the team's departure for the continental tournament in a routine test, has fully recovered from the condition.

"Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested negative for COVID-19 and has joined the team in Dubai.

Interim coach, Mr VVS Laxman who was present with the team in Mr. Dravid's absence, has returned to Bengaluru to oversee the India A programme," the BCCI said in a statement.

The former India skipper didn't travel with the team after testing positive, forcing the board to name NCA head Laxman as India's interim coach.

Since returning positive in the test conducted on August 23, Dravid had been undergoing home isolation.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah released a statement where he stated that the Indian head coach had mild symptoms.

"Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team's departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022.

"Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms.

He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report," Shah had said in a release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Dravid COVID 19 VVS Laxman BCCI Asia Cup
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp