IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: India win toss and opt to bowl

Virat Kohli will be playing his 100th T20 International and is the second player in world cricket after Ross Taylor to complete a century of international appearances.

Published: 28th August 2022 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

IndiaVSPakAsiaCup

India's captain Rohit Sharma (R) and Pakistan's captain Babar Azam arrive for the toss before start of the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Group A match. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

DUBAI: India won the toss and opted to field against Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener here on Sunday.

Dinesh Karthik was picked ahead of Rishabh Pant in the playing eleven while Avesh Khan was picked as third pacer alongside Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah will be making his T20I debut.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.

