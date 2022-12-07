Home Sport Cricket

MHA nod for visa to 34 Pakistan players, officials for blind cricket World Cup 

After the nod, the External Affairs Ministry will issue the visas to the Pakistani players and officials so that they can travel to India for the ongoing tournament.

Published: 07th December 2022 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Visa

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry has cleared the issuance of visa to 34 players and officials of the Pakistan blind cricket team for the World Cup in India, officials said. 

After the nod, the External Affairs Ministry will issue the visas to the Pakistani players and officials so that they can travel to India for the ongoing tournament.

India, Bangladesh, Australia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Pakistan are scheduled to play in the tournament from December 5-17.

The home ministry has given clearance for the issuance of visa to 34 Pakistani players and officials to take part in the Blind Cricket World Cup, a ministry official said.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) in a statement had claimed that the team could not get clearance from the Indian external affairs ministry. 

This unfortunate incident has left the Pakistan blind cricket team in the lurch, the PBCC said.

The matches will be played in Faridabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Indore and Bengaluru where the final will be held. Pakistan had finished second in the last World Cup for the Blind. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Home Ministry Visa Pakistan
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp