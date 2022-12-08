Home Sport Cricket

India A captain Easwaran likely to cover for injured Rohit: BCCI

It is also understood that Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar, who has consistently performed for India A, or Umran Malik, could replace an injured Mohammed Shami.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran is likely to be called as injured skipper Rohit Sharma's replacement for the upcoming two Test series against Bangladesh, starting in Chattogram on December 14.

Skipper Rohit, who valiantly tried to save the ODI series despite a left thumb dislocation, is likely to be out of the Test series.

"Abhimanyu Easwaran has scored back to back hundreds in ongoing A Test series and is an opener. In all likelihood, he will join the squad in Chattogram after finishing his second A Test in Sylhet," a senior BCCI source said on conditions of anonymity.

Easwaran scored 141 in first A Test and was 144 not out at stumps on day two of the second Test. While Easwaran might come in as Rohit's cover, it will be stand in skipper KL Rahul and young Shubman Gill who would be opening the innings for India in Chattogram and Dhaka.

It is also understood that Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar, who has consistently performed for India A, or Umran Malik, could replace an injured Mohammed Shami.

India's bowling could have a severely depleted look as Ravindra Jadeja, who hasn't played a single match since undergoing knee surgery, will be playing the Test matches straightaway.

While Axar Patel is already in the squad, Saurabh Kumar could be called in from the A team as a back up left arm spinner unless some out of box thinking brings Suryakumar Yadav in the mix.

Surya has already confirmed that he will play Mumbai's second Ranji Trophy game this season.

