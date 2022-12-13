Home Sport Cricket

Eyes on skipper Rahul, again

Cut to December and Rahul finds himself in a similar position again. This time, he will be leading India in place of Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out of the first Test against Bangladesh.

Published: 13th December 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

KLRahul-AP

Indian cricket team's vice captain KL Rahul speaks during a press conference. (File photo | AP)

By Gomesh S
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When KL Rahul wore the Indian blazer and walked out for the toss for the first time in the second Test against South Africa in January, the prospects of qualifying for the final of the World Test Championship final looked promising. Back then, he was named deputy to Virat Kohli and had to step in in the middle of the series.

Cut to December and Rahul finds himself in a similar position again. This time, he will be leading India in place of Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out of the first Test against Bangladesh. Unlike in January, Rahul and India find themselves in a tricky position when it comes to qualifying for the WTC final. 

A lot has changed since that Test in Johannesburg. The permanent captains have changed, for instance. In fact, they have had four Test skippers this year (Kohli, Rahul, Rohit and Jasprit Bumrah). They have been impacted by injuries in almost every Test series Kohli in SA, Axar Patel vs Sri Lanka, Rohit in England and Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja against Bangladesh to name a few. More than anything else, since the time Rahul led India in that Test at Johannesburg, India has lost three of the five matches they have played. And now, they have to win five of the six matches that are ahead — two against Bangladesh and four versus Australia – to be in contention. Two losses and they might be eliminated. 

Which is why, at some level, the way India fairs in the first Test match that begins on Wednesday is more crucial for Rahul than in the past. And he is aware of it as well. “We know where we stand and what we need to do to qualify for the final,” said the Indian captain. 

While Rahul himself is a stand-in captain for Rohit, Cheteshwar Pujara has made a comeback and is now vice-captain for the first Test. The opener was candid about the appointment of his original role as vice-captain. “I don’t know the criteria, whoever is picked, you give them a pat on the back and continue. Even for me when I became vice-captain, you get happy. You have the responsibility of the team, it really does not change too many things in the team,” he said.

Twice in the year, Rahul has been elevated to lead the team from being a deputy. He hopes for Rohit to be fit and play the second Test. And if he does, the 30-year-old would be hoping to hand over the team back in a much better position than he did to Kohli in South Africa. For, a lot more is at stake than it was in Johannesburg.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KL Rahul Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma indian test cricket
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp