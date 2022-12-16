Home Sport Cricket

Sudharsan hits ton on debut

With the wicket deteriorating towards the end of the third day's play, an interesting final day's play looks on the cards.

Published: 16th December 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket Bat and Ball

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  B Sai Sudharsan's magnificent maiden century (179) and a valuable hundred (115) by B Aparajith put Tamil Nadu in control against Hyderabad on the third day of their Ranji Trophy match played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Thanks to the effort of Sai Sudharsan and Aparajith, Tamil Nadu declared at 510/4 in 111.5 overs and secured a lead of 115 runs. Hyderabad were 28 for no loss in eight overs in their second essay at the stumps.

With the wicket deteriorating towards the end of the third day's play, an interesting final day's play looks on the cards. Tamil Nadu began the day with N Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan batting on 116 and 87 runs respectively. The way the duo was batting on Wednesday one expected more fireworks. But that was not to be, Jagadeesan fell to Kartikeya in the third ball of the day's play without adding a single run to his overnight score.

After Jagadesan's departure, debutant R Kavin hung around for a while but a momentary lapse in concentration cost him his wicket as he was trapped right in front by Thyagarajan. From then on the day's play brightened with Sai Sudharsan and Aparajith on the song. The duo complimented each other and there was a run fest. Sai Sudharsan added 134 runs for the third wicket along with Aparajith. Sudharsan eventually fell to Thyagarajan.

''Pleased to get the century on debut. A very special moment. Could have gotten the double ton too, but just missed out. It happens, it is part of the game. Happy to contribute to the team's cause.'' said a shy and elated Sudharsan after the game.

Sudharsan joined the ranks of the great Sachin Tendulkar and Tamil Nadu's Sadagoppan Ramesh and a few others who have the rare distinction of making a century on debut in the Ranji Trophy. ''I am aware people will expect more from me from now onwards. But for me right from my school days, it has been one match at a time. This has helped me to stay focused and avoid unnecessary pressure,'' said the youngster.

Sai Sudharsan had forged quite a few long partnerships with Jagadeesan in the Vijay Hazare tournament and this helped him to stitch together a double-century stand with the TN wicketkeeper. On Thursday, he also had a good partnership with Aparajith.

''Not much difference between the stands with Jagadeesan and Aparajith. Aparajith played brilliantly today. It is all about communication and understanding each other's game. We are a close unit and this helps in communication and pacing one's innings'' revealed Sai Sudharsan on the secret of his ability to forge century partnerships.

Many expected Tamil Nadu to post a 300-run lead and then ask Hyderabad to bat again and press for a win. Thus Tamil Nadu's declaration with just 115 runs lead came as a surprise.

''Towards the end of the day, the wicket was deteriorating. There were many cracks. We want to play positively and go for a win, that's why we declared. Having said that it is not going to be easy on Friday. We need to put pressure on them early on and try and see to that our plans work,'' said Sai Sudharsan.

Brief scores: Hyderabad  395 all out in 115 ovs and 28 for no loss in 8 ovs  vs Tamil Nadu 510/4 in 111.5 ovs (Sai Sudarshan 179, N Jagadeesan 116, R Kavin 36, B Aparajith 115, B Indrajith 48, n.o.).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
B Sai Sudharsan B Aparajith Tamil Nadu Hyderabad Ranji Trophy
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp