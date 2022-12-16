Sudharsan hits ton on debut

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: B Sai Sudharsan's magnificent maiden century (179) and a valuable hundred (115) by B Aparajith put Tamil Nadu in control against Hyderabad on the third day of their Ranji Trophy match played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Thanks to the effort of Sai Sudharsan and Aparajith, Tamil Nadu declared at 510/4 in 111.5 overs and secured a lead of 115 runs. Hyderabad were 28 for no loss in eight overs in their second essay at the stumps.

With the wicket deteriorating towards the end of the third day's play, an interesting final day's play looks on the cards. Tamil Nadu began the day with N Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan batting on 116 and 87 runs respectively. The way the duo was batting on Wednesday one expected more fireworks. But that was not to be, Jagadeesan fell to Kartikeya in the third ball of the day's play without adding a single run to his overnight score.

After Jagadesan's departure, debutant R Kavin hung around for a while but a momentary lapse in concentration cost him his wicket as he was trapped right in front by Thyagarajan. From then on the day's play brightened with Sai Sudharsan and Aparajith on the song. The duo complimented each other and there was a run fest. Sai Sudharsan added 134 runs for the third wicket along with Aparajith. Sudharsan eventually fell to Thyagarajan.

''Pleased to get the century on debut. A very special moment. Could have gotten the double ton too, but just missed out. It happens, it is part of the game. Happy to contribute to the team's cause.'' said a shy and elated Sudharsan after the game.

Sudharsan joined the ranks of the great Sachin Tendulkar and Tamil Nadu's Sadagoppan Ramesh and a few others who have the rare distinction of making a century on debut in the Ranji Trophy. ''I am aware people will expect more from me from now onwards. But for me right from my school days, it has been one match at a time. This has helped me to stay focused and avoid unnecessary pressure,'' said the youngster.

Sai Sudharsan had forged quite a few long partnerships with Jagadeesan in the Vijay Hazare tournament and this helped him to stitch together a double-century stand with the TN wicketkeeper. On Thursday, he also had a good partnership with Aparajith.

''Not much difference between the stands with Jagadeesan and Aparajith. Aparajith played brilliantly today. It is all about communication and understanding each other's game. We are a close unit and this helps in communication and pacing one's innings'' revealed Sai Sudharsan on the secret of his ability to forge century partnerships.

Many expected Tamil Nadu to post a 300-run lead and then ask Hyderabad to bat again and press for a win. Thus Tamil Nadu's declaration with just 115 runs lead came as a surprise.

''Towards the end of the day, the wicket was deteriorating. There were many cracks. We want to play positively and go for a win, that's why we declared. Having said that it is not going to be easy on Friday. We need to put pressure on them early on and try and see to that our plans work,'' said Sai Sudharsan.



Brief scores: Hyderabad 395 all out in 115 ovs and 28 for no loss in 8 ovs vs Tamil Nadu 510/4 in 111.5 ovs (Sai Sudarshan 179, N Jagadeesan 116, R Kavin 36, B Aparajith 115, B Indrajith 48, n.o.).

