Home Sport Cricket

Gill, Pujara hit tons as India dominate

While Gill scored his maiden Test century, Pujara scored his first ton, 19th overall, in almost four years. His last century came way back in January 2019 against Australia.

Published: 17th December 2022 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

India's Cheteshwar Pujara right and Shubman Gill runs between wickets during the first Test cricket match day third between Bangladesh and India in Chattogram Bangladesh. (Photo | PTI)

India's Cheteshwar Pujara right and Shubman Gill runs between wickets during the first Test cricket match day third between Bangladesh and India in Chattogram Bangladesh. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A long wait ended for India batters Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara as the duo slammed a century each to put India in driver’s seat against hosts Bangladesh on Day 3 of the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Friday.

While Gill scored his maiden Test century, Pujara scored his first ton, 19th overall, in almost four years. His last century came way back in January 2019 against Australia. Meanwhile, for the second day in succession, Bangladesh were completely outplayed as Kuldeep Yadav’s career-best 5/40 helped India dismiss the hosts for a paltry 150 in just 55.5 overs.

With nearly three days at their disposal and a lead of 254, India captain KL Rahul decided against enforcing the follow-on as Gill (110) and Pujara (102 not out) took full advantage of a toothless Bangaldesh attack.

The moment Pujara exorcised the ghosts of the last four years with the completion of his fastest Test hundred, skipper Rahul declared the Indian second innings closed at 258/2.

India 1st innings: 404; Bangladesh 1st innings (O/n 133/8): Mehidy st Pant b Patel 25, Hossain c Pant b Kuldeep 17, Ahmed not out 0; Extras: (b 6, lb 7) 13; Total: (all out in 55.5 ovs) 150; FoW: 9-144; Bowling: Siraj 13-2-20-3, Umesh 8-1-33-1, Ashwin 10-1-34-0, Kuldeep 16-6-40-5, Axar 8.5-4-10-1; India 2nd innings: Rahul c Taijul b Ahmed 23, Gill c sub b Mehidy 110, Pujara n.o 102, Kohli n.o 19; Extras: (lb 1, nb 3) 4; Total: (2 wickets in 61.4 ovs) 258/2decl; FoW: 1-70, 2-183; Bowling: Ahmed 13-0-51-1, Taijul 23.4-3-71-0, Mehidy 14-1-82-1, Ali 6-0-28-0, Das 2-0-13-0;  Bangladesh 2nd innings: Najmul batting 25, Hasan batting 17; Extras: 0; Total: (12 overs) 42; Bowling: Siraj 3-0-11-0, Umesh 1-1-0-0, Ashwin 5-1-23-0, Axar 2-0-4-0, Kuldeep 1-0-4-0.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shubman Gill Cheteshwar Pujara Test century KL Rahul
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp