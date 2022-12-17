Gill, Pujara hit tons as India dominate

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A long wait ended for India batters Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara as the duo slammed a century each to put India in driver’s seat against hosts Bangladesh on Day 3 of the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Friday.

While Gill scored his maiden Test century, Pujara scored his first ton, 19th overall, in almost four years. His last century came way back in January 2019 against Australia. Meanwhile, for the second day in succession, Bangladesh were completely outplayed as Kuldeep Yadav’s career-best 5/40 helped India dismiss the hosts for a paltry 150 in just 55.5 overs.

With nearly three days at their disposal and a lead of 254, India captain KL Rahul decided against enforcing the follow-on as Gill (110) and Pujara (102 not out) took full advantage of a toothless Bangaldesh attack.

The moment Pujara exorcised the ghosts of the last four years with the completion of his fastest Test hundred, skipper Rahul declared the Indian second innings closed at 258/2.

India 1st innings: 404; Bangladesh 1st innings (O/n 133/8): Mehidy st Pant b Patel 25, Hossain c Pant b Kuldeep 17, Ahmed not out 0; Extras: (b 6, lb 7) 13; Total: (all out in 55.5 ovs) 150; FoW: 9-144; Bowling: Siraj 13-2-20-3, Umesh 8-1-33-1, Ashwin 10-1-34-0, Kuldeep 16-6-40-5, Axar 8.5-4-10-1; India 2nd innings: Rahul c Taijul b Ahmed 23, Gill c sub b Mehidy 110, Pujara n.o 102, Kohli n.o 19; Extras: (lb 1, nb 3) 4; Total: (2 wickets in 61.4 ovs) 258/2decl; FoW: 1-70, 2-183; Bowling: Ahmed 13-0-51-1, Taijul 23.4-3-71-0, Mehidy 14-1-82-1, Ali 6-0-28-0, Das 2-0-13-0; Bangladesh 2nd innings: Najmul batting 25, Hasan batting 17; Extras: 0; Total: (12 overs) 42; Bowling: Siraj 3-0-11-0, Umesh 1-1-0-0, Ashwin 5-1-23-0, Axar 2-0-4-0, Kuldeep 1-0-4-0.

CHENNAI: A long wait ended for India batters Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara as the duo slammed a century each to put India in driver’s seat against hosts Bangladesh on Day 3 of the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Friday. While Gill scored his maiden Test century, Pujara scored his first ton, 19th overall, in almost four years. His last century came way back in January 2019 against Australia. Meanwhile, for the second day in succession, Bangladesh were completely outplayed as Kuldeep Yadav’s career-best 5/40 helped India dismiss the hosts for a paltry 150 in just 55.5 overs. With nearly three days at their disposal and a lead of 254, India captain KL Rahul decided against enforcing the follow-on as Gill (110) and Pujara (102 not out) took full advantage of a toothless Bangaldesh attack. The moment Pujara exorcised the ghosts of the last four years with the completion of his fastest Test hundred, skipper Rahul declared the Indian second innings closed at 258/2. India 1st innings: 404; Bangladesh 1st innings (O/n 133/8): Mehidy st Pant b Patel 25, Hossain c Pant b Kuldeep 17, Ahmed not out 0; Extras: (b 6, lb 7) 13; Total: (all out in 55.5 ovs) 150; FoW: 9-144; Bowling: Siraj 13-2-20-3, Umesh 8-1-33-1, Ashwin 10-1-34-0, Kuldeep 16-6-40-5, Axar 8.5-4-10-1; India 2nd innings: Rahul c Taijul b Ahmed 23, Gill c sub b Mehidy 110, Pujara n.o 102, Kohli n.o 19; Extras: (lb 1, nb 3) 4; Total: (2 wickets in 61.4 ovs) 258/2decl; FoW: 1-70, 2-183; Bowling: Ahmed 13-0-51-1, Taijul 23.4-3-71-0, Mehidy 14-1-82-1, Ali 6-0-28-0, Das 2-0-13-0; Bangladesh 2nd innings: Najmul batting 25, Hasan batting 17; Extras: 0; Total: (12 overs) 42; Bowling: Siraj 3-0-11-0, Umesh 1-1-0-0, Ashwin 5-1-23-0, Axar 2-0-4-0, Kuldeep 1-0-4-0.