Ranji Trophy: Sai Sudharsan's stellar show for TN continues

CHENNAI: B Sai Sudharsan's magnificent century (113) and a valuable 88 by B Aparajith helped Tamil Nadu to respond strongly against Andhra on the second day of their Ranji Trophy match played at Coimbatore. Tamil Nadu were 273/4 in 77 overs when stumps were drawn.

Earlier in the morning, Andhra were all out for 297 in their first essay. The day belonged to youngster Sai Sudharsan who scored back-to-back hundreds in the premier tournament, having scored a ton on his first-class debut last week. Sai Sudharsan 's innings was grace personified as he once again displayed solid temperament and excelled in his shot selection.

With Murali Vijay and Abhinav Mukund not seeming to be in the scheme of things, Tamil Nadu had been in search of a dependable bat at the top of the order. Several candidates were tried and none had shown the temperament required for the longer version of the game. Sai Sudharsan, with his exploits, looks like a perfect foil to N Jagadeesan. "Very pleased to get the coveted three-figure mark again. Every hundred is special at this level. But this one I needed to work harder as the wicket was on the slower side. One had to concentrate hard. I am all the more happy that my effort helped the team to get into a good position by the close of play," said Sai Sudharsan.

Sai Sudharsan's success is also due to his ability to adjust and adapt to any partner in any format. He has the uncanny ability to pace his innings according to the situation and the partner at the other end. On Wednesday, when N Jagadeesan (35) began aggressively, Sai Sudharsan played second fiddle. The duo raised 65 runs in just 11.4 overs. Later, Sai Sudharsan who was well set, played a perfect foil to the in-form Aparajith, adding 163 runs for the second wicket.

"Yes, I have the ability to adapt with any batter. The task becomes all the more easier when you spend time with the other player in the middle for a while. Both Jags (Jagadeesan) and Apar (Aparajith) are different types of players. One needs to adjust one's game to forge partnerships. Luckily, all the players have been very supportive, their input and encouragement have helped me evolve as a player," insisted Sai Sudharsan.

The 21-year-old credited the league cricket in Chennai and Tamil Nadu Premier League for developing the ability to adapt to different conditions. "Our TNCA league, age-group tournaments and the TNPL has given me an opportunity to play on different surfaces and conditions. No two wickets are the same in Chennai and with the TNPL, one gets an opportunity to play at various places in the state and learn to adapt. All this has come in handy," explained Sai Sudharsan.

Earlier in the first session, Tamil Nadu seamers Vignesh and Sandeep Warrier used the conditions effectively and shared the spoils to restrict Andhra to under 300 runs. "Our bowlers did a good job in the morning. We will play positively on Thursday, try to take as much lead as possible and then put pressure on them. Our aim and goal is to play a positive brand of cricket and try for a win," signed off Sai Sudharsan.

