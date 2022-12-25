Home Sport Cricket

India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets; nail-biter test match, says Tharoor

Litton Das (73) led Bangladesh's fightback on the third day with seven fours in his 98-ball innings.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin, left, and Shreyas Iyer celebrate their team victory during the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MIRPUR: India defeated Bangladesh by three wickets in the second and final Test to clinch the series 2-0 here on Sunday.

Chasing 145, India resumed at 45 for four but lost three wickets early before Shreyas Iyer (29 not out) and Ravichandran Ashwin (42 not out) held fort to guide the visitors home in 47 overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (5/63) was the top performer with the ball for Bangladesh.

Earlier, India dismissed Bangladesh for 231 in their second innings to set themselves a target of 145.

Litton Das (73) led Bangladesh's fightback on the third day with seven fours in his 98-ball innings.

For India, Umesh Yadav (1/32) removed the dangerous Zakir Hasan (51) just after the southpaw struck a fifty, while Axar (3/58) claimed the scalps of Mehidy (0) and Nurul Hasan (31) in the second session.

India won the first Test by 188 runs.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 227 & 231 all out in 70.2 overs (Litton Das 73, Zakir Hasan 51; Axar Patel 3/68).

India: 314 and 145 for 7 in 47 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 42 not out, Axar Patel 26, Shreyas Iyer 29 not out; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5/63).

