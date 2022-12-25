Home Sport Cricket

India consolidate position at No 2, remain in hunt for WTC final

India need to produce some good results during their series against pacesetters Australia if they are to make it to back-to-back appearances in the WTC final.

Indian team poses with the trophy after winning the second test match against Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 25, 2022. (Photo | AP)

DUBAI: India's 2-0 series sweep over Bangladesh in Mirpur on Sunday consolidated their position at the number two spot behind leaders Australia in the ICC World Test Championship standings.

The series win brightened India's hope for a back-to-back WTC final appearance.

Chasing 145, India were in real trouble at 74 for 7 but Ravichandran Ashwin (42 not out ) and Shreyas Iyer (29 not out) held the fort and stitched unbeaten 71 runs for the eighth-wicket to pull off a three-wicket win on the fourth day of the second and final Test.

This helped India consolidate their position behind Australia with 58.92 per cent of possible points with a crucial home series against Australia (four Tests) due in February-March next year.

India need to produce some good results during their series against pacesetters Australia if they are to make it to back-to-back appearances in the WTC final.

Australia are in the box seat to qualify for their first WTC final, with the Pat Cummins' side currently holding a healthy lead at the top of the standings with 76.92 per cent of possible points. Fresh from their six-wicket win over South Africa, Australia have two more matches at home against the Proteas in Melbourne and Sydney.

Four Tests in India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February and March next year will be Australia's final assignment in this period, but they also have the chance to seal their place in the ongoing home series.

India took second place after the Proteas' loss but Dean Elgar's side still have an opportunity to reclaim their place inside the top two by bouncing back in the ongoing series in Australia.

South Africa do have the luxury of two matches at home against the West Indies in February and March.

