Home Sport Cricket

Invest money in yourself: Raina and Uthappa's tip to uncapped IPL players

The climb up to the springboard that IPL began this Friday for Jammu & Kashmir all-rounder Vivrant Sharma and Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar.

Published: 25th December 2022 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

IPL, IPL Trophy, Indian Premier League

Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: For a handful of uncapped Indian players, this IPL 2023 Player Auction was nothing less than a theatre of dreams. The climb up to the springboard that IPL began this Friday for Jammu & Kashmir all-rounder Vivrant Sharma and Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar. For some, like Mayank Dagar, Shivam Mavi and KS Bharat, it is a second coming, this time with more expectations.

Gujarat Titans rewarded Mavi's IPL and domestic experience as he raked in INR 6 crores to become the most expensive uncapped Indian player on Friday. Kumar's consistency with India 'A' and the call-up for India's ODI team against South Africa this September was well-noted by Delhi Capitals as they snapped him for INR 5.5 crore.

"It is so good to see players coming from a small town and making it big in the Indian Premier League. That's what the Indian Premier League is meant to do for Indians," said JioCinema expert Suresh Raina. Kumar was born in Bihar's Gopalganj, but fate had him come to Kolkata, where he rose through the ranks to reach this point.

Sharma, hailing from Jammu & Kashmir, made his Ranji Trophy debut this season, and on Friday, he was picking himself up after a big loss to Gujarat. The price Sunrisers Hyderabad paid (INR 2.6 crore) could have been a consolation. The Hyderabad franchise knew what they were going into as Sharma was a nets bowler with them in the 2022 season.

"This is a springboard for them to grow personally and professionally. These players can go on and play for India, buy houses for their families, and spend the money on looking after their bodies, so much so that the teams don't think of starting without them and are retained not just for the coming season but for a long period," explained Suresh Raina.

Among other notable uncapped names, Mayank Dagar (INR 1.8 crores) and KS Bharat (INR 1.2 crores) went to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, respectively. "They need to invest this money in themselves and keep getting better," said Robin Uthappa on JioCinema. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL 2023 IPL Auction Uncapped Players Robin Uthappa Suresh Raina
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp