Home Sport Cricket

Cricket Australia renames Test Player of the Year award in honour of Shane Warne

The Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year award will be presented annually at the Australian Cricket Awards.

Published: 26th December 2022 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

A tribute for cricket legend Shane Warne is displayed on the big screens at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia

A tribute for cricket legend Shane Warne is displayed on the big screens at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia (File photo| AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Australia's men's Test Player of the Year award has been renamed to honour legendary spinner Shane Warne, the country's cricket board announced on Monday.

The Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year award will be presented annually at the Australian Cricket Awards.

Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Nick Hockley and Australian Cricketers' Association CEO Todd Greenber, announced the renaming of the award during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa as a tribute to Warne.

He died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand earlier this year.

"As one of Australia's all-time greats, it is fitting we acknowledge Shane's extraordinary contribution to Test cricket by naming this award in his honour in perpetuity," Hockley was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"Shane was a proud advocate of Test cricket and you only have to look around at all the fans who came out to the MCG in their floppy hats and zinc on Boxing Day to realise what a profound impact he had on the game." Warne himself won the award once in 2006 for his record 40 wickets in 2005.

This Australian Cricket Awards will be announced on January 30.

"I'm proud that the ACA, along with Cricket Australia, is able to recognise the incredible impact Shane had on Test cricket with an award named in his honour," Greenberg said.

"While he was a once in a generation player, he was very much a man who understood the important contribution all players made to Australian cricket.

"He played an important role in the formative years of the ACA and never knocked back an opportunity to promote and grow the game and once they came, nobody knew how to put on a show quite like Warnie, particularly here at the MCG," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year award Australian Cricket Awards Shane Warne
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp