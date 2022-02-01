Cheteshwar Pujara, Sreesanth among 590 cricketers to go under hammer at IPL 2022 auction

By ANI

MUMBAI: India batter Cheteshwar Pujara and former pacer S Sreesanth are among the 590 cricketers who are set to go under the hammer during the two-day Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction which will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Pujara and Sreesanth have registered for the IPL players auction at a base price of INR 50 lakh.

"Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations," stated an official release.

A fierce battle to acquire the services of some of the finest Indian cricketing talent is on the cards when the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, etc. go under the hammer.

David Warner, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Shami are part of the marquee set and these all have set their base price as INR 2 crore.

The 10 IPL franchisees - Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Team Ahmedabad will also be bidding to have some of the biggest cricketing names - Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, etc. - in their squad.

England pacer Jofra Archer has also entered the auction and he has listed his base price as INR 2 crore.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket.

There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.