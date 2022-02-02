STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

England's decision to pull out of Pakistan tour made zero sense to me: Alex Hales

Hales, who is playing for Islamabad United in the PSL, did not agree with ECB'S move to withdraw weeks before the tour scheduled for October last year, citing security concerns.

Published: 02nd February 2022 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

England batsman Alex Hales (File | AP)

England batsman Alex Hales (File | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Acquainted with playing in Pakistan, English batter Alex Hales says the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) decision to pull out of the country's tour last year made "zero sense" to him.

Hales, who is playing for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), did not agree with ECB'S move to withdraw weeks before the tour scheduled for October last year, citing security concerns.

"That decision to cancel that tour made absolutely no sense," Hales, a white ball specialist, told Geo TV.

"Especially after Pakistan came to England during COVID and helped out the ECB massively. So for them to cancel that tour made absolutely zero sense to me."

"It was only a short tour, only a few T20s so it made no sense.

" Now in his fifth season at the PSL, including two seasons disrupted by the pandemic, Hales has more experience of playing in Pakistan than most English cricketers.

"I've been here four or five times now and get looked after really well," Hales said.

"Every time we come here, the people are very hospitable and cricket is always really good.

The fans here are crazy for it. So, it's a great place to come and play cricket, I absolutely feel safe." Hales is in his second stint with Islamabad United, having won the league once with Karachi Kings in the past.

He has been one of the league's standout openers, averaging over 44 at a strike rate close to 150.

The ECB and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have since rescheduled that tour and England are now slated to visit Pakistan twice later this year.

They are first scheduled to arrive in September for a seven-match T20I series, in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia, following which they will visit again for a three-Test series in November-December.

Hales is not a certainty in the England T20 squad for that tour but he is content at the moment, saying his stats are up there with the best in the world.

"I'm just enjoying my cricket a lot more now," he said.

"I'm into my 30s now so I guess I've matured over the last few years away from the game. I feel like I'm playing the best standard of cricket I (have) played in my life and hopefully, I can keep up for the next few years.

"I think my stats are right up there with the best in the world. So, you know, hopefully, that chance comes around again." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alex Hales Cancelled England tour of Pakistan England and Wales Cricket Board Islamabad United Pakistan Super League
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp