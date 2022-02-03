STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

I think it's fair: Cummins on CA's evaluation process on coach Langer's contract extension

Langer, under whose tutelage Australia hammered England in the Ashes and also won the T20 World Cup for the first time last year, has been in service for the past four years.

Published: 03rd February 2022 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's captain Pat Cummins, center, celebrates with teammates after their win over England on the third day of their cricket test match (Photo | AP)

Australia's captain Pat Cummins, center, celebrates with teammates after their win over England on the third day of their cricket test match (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Australia Test captain Pat Cummins feels his country's cricket board is doing the right thing by evaluating head coach Justin Langer's performance before deciding on his contract extension as players too go through the same process at regular intervals.

Langer, under whose tutelage Australia hammered England in the Ashes and also won the T20 World Cup for the first time last year, has been in service for the past four years.

Cricket Australia will be considering a contract extension for him on Friday.

Cummins insisted that he enjoyed working with Langer but it was only "fair" that the coach goes through an "evaluation process".

"It's in Cricket Australia's hands," Cummins was quoted as saying by the 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

Cummins said speculation surrounding Langer's job was not healthy and he did not want to add to it.

"JL's been doing a fantastic job, he's been there for four years, his contract is obviously up soon, they're just going through an evaluation process at the moment, which I think is fair, the right thing to do.

"We all get evaluated all the time as cricketers. It's part of a high-performance environment. That process is happening, it's a decision for Cricket Australia and we just have to wait."

"That's Cricket Australia's job, it's not my job. I've really loved my time working with JL," said Cummins.

While former teammates like Matthew Hayden, Shane Warne and Adam Gilchrist have come out in support of Langer's contract extension, there has been media speculation about resentment towards him among current players, although no one has openly criticised the coach.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pat Cummins Justin Langer
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp