STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Mayank Agarwal added to India's ODI squad after seven members test positive for Covid-19 

The BCCI Medical team is handling the positive cases and the members will remain in isolation till complete recovery is attained.

Published: 03rd February 2022 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 12:30 AM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal

Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday added batter Mayank Agarwal to India's ODI squad after seven members, including four players -- Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Navdeep Saini -- tested positive for Covid-19, ahead of the beginning of the series against West Indies.

The members of the India squad were asked to report in Ahmedabad on January 31 for the series against the West Indies. They were also asked to undergo an RT-PCR test at home before travelling to Ahmedabad.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India's ODI squad after seven members, including three players of Team India (Senior Men) tested positive for COVID-19 following three rounds of RT-PCR testing," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The members were asked to report in Ahmedabad on 31st January 2022 for the upcoming Paytm three-match ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. Every member was also asked to undergo an RT-PCR test at home before embarking on their journey to Ahmedabad and the travel was undertaken only after testing negative," it added.

ALSO READ | Covid hits Indian camp, BCCI assessing situation ahead WI series

The statement further said that the opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and fast bowler Navdeep Saini's (standby player) RT-PCR tests conducted on Monday have returned positive results. On the other hand, fielding Coach T Dilip and Security Liaison Officer B Lokesh's RT-PCR tests conducted on Monday have returned positive results.

Meanwhile, batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had tested negative during the first round of testing on Monday, has returned a positive result during a RT-PCR test conducted on Tuesday.

Shreyas Iyer and Sports Massage Therapist Rajeev Kumar's RT-PCR tests conducted on Wednesday have returned positive results. Both had tested negative in the first two rounds of testing.

The BCCI Medical team is handling the positive cases and the members will remain in isolation till complete recovery is attained.

Notably, the Indian team has a large contingent (of about 26 members, including net bowlers) and so there seems to be no imminent threat to the series overall.

The West Indies team, which reached Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning, is also put up in the same hotel as India, and so are the match officials.

Teams are scheduled to play the first of three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 6. The ODI leg will be followed by three T20Is, which are scheduled to take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India's current squad for West Indies ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mayank Agarwal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayank Agarwal ODI BCCI Covid-19 Indian team
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp