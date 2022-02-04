STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chris Silverwood sacked as England coach after Ashes debacle

Published: 04th February 2022

By ANI

LONDON: England Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday informed that men's coach Chris Silverwood has been relieved from his duties, after the Three Lions' debacle in Ashes.

Interim arrangements for the forthcoming tour of the West Indies will be announced in due course.

"During his time in the role Chris has given absolutely everything to make a success of it. He is a man of great integrity, who players and staff alike have enjoyed working with. Under Chris, England Men's white ball teams have been ranked first and second in the world while he also led the Test team to a number of series wins including away in South Africa and Sri Lanka," stated ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison as per an official release.

"He has led the England Men's team with great resilience and empathy through an incredibly challenging period for English cricket, and he deserves our sincere thanks and gratitude," he added.

The CEO further stated that former England skipper Andrew Strauss will appoint a caretaker coach for the tour of the West Indies and will then consider the appropriate coaching structures to help the team move forwards.

Meanwhile, Silverwood expressed gratitude towards all the players and the staff members and thanked them for their hard work and commitment.

"It's been an absolute honour to be England Head Coach, and I'm extremely proud to have worked alongside our players and staff. I want to thank them all for the hard work and commitment they have given during my time in the role and I wish them all the very best moving forward," said Silverwood.

"The last two years have been very demanding but I have really enjoyed my time with the team and working with Rooty and Morgs, and I am very proud of this group considering the challenges. I leave with fond memories and I am now looking forward to spending some quality time at home with my family and embracing the next chapter," he added. 

