STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India need firepower in middle-order, finalise batting positions ahead of ODI world Cup: Agarkar

Begining its preparations for the big-ticket event, India will take on the West Indies in an ODI series, beginning with the first game here on Sunday, under a new leader at the helm.

Published: 05th February 2022 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

India's coach Rahul Dravid, centre facing camera, talks with players during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Former pacer Ajit Agarkar says the Indian team needs to add some firepower in its middle-order and also sort out batting slots in the run-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

Begining its preparations for the big-ticket event, India will take on the West Indies in an ODI series, beginning with the first game here on Sunday, under a new leader at the helm.

"The positions need to be cemented whichever it is or wherever they are going to bat whether Rahul is going to come in the middle then he has to stay in the middle for me over the course of the next year and a half till we approach that world cup," Agarkar said on Star Sports.

"So, that clarity has to be there because at the moment there are some gaps from that 4, 5 and 6 which will need some firepower in those positions.

" It will be first assignment for new white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma, who had missed the Test series against South Africa due to a left-hamstring injury and was subsequently also forced to skip the ODIs against the Proteas as he couldn't attain full fitness.

"India are very tough to beat at home. I think with Rohit Sharma coming back a lot fresher, India will start as favourites there's no doubt, especially in the ODI series," Agarkar said.

India will host the 13th edition of the World Cup during October and November in 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajit Agarkar Team India World Cup World Cup 2023 ICC World Cup ICC World Cup 2023
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp