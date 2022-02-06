STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India win toss, elect to field against WI in their 1000th ODI

It is also a comeback match for skipper Rohit, who missed the Test series against South Africa due to a left hamstring injury and was also subsequently forced to skip the ODIs against the Proteas.

Indian cricket players warm up during a training session, ahead of the first ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Feb. 05, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field against the West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Sunday.

For India, Rajasthan all-rounder Deepak Hooda will make his international debut in what is the country's 1000th ODI.

India included a couple of youngsters in the team after being rocked by a few COVID positive cases in the lead-up to the series.

Washington Sundar, who has recovered from the infection and his injury, is the second frontline spinner behind Yuzvendra Chahal.

Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj will form India's seam attack.

For the Caribbean side, Kemar Roach, Fabian Allen and Darren Bravo are the noticable inclusion in the playing XI.

Skipper Kieron Pollard also opted to go with left-arm finger-spinner Akeal Hosein ahead of leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr.

Teams:

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (w), Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Akeal Hosein.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

