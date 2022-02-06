STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi congratulates U-19 cricket team on winning record 5th WC title 

An utterly dominant India beat England by four wickets in the final of an extraordinary campaign that was almost derailed by a Covid-19 outbreak.

Published: 06th February 2022 12:11 PM

India U19 players after winning the U19 World Cup 2022( Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian U-19 cricket team for winning a record fifth World Cup title, saying the "stellar performance" of the side proves that the future of the game in the country is in "safe and able hands".

"Extremely proud of our young cricketers.Congratulations to the Indian team for winning the ICC U19 World Cup.They have shown great fortitude through the tournament.Their stellar performance at the highest level shows that the future of Indian cricket is in safe and able hands," Modi tweeted.

Modi's cabinet colleague and Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari, also took to the social media platform to wish the U-19 team.

ALSO READ | Youngsters showcase a game of dominanace at U-19 World Cup

"Hearty congratulations and congratulations to the young players of the Indian team for winning the ICC Under-19 World Cup.The stellar performance of the entire team underlines the future of Indian cricket.The whole nation is proud of your success," he tweeted.

