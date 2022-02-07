STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England names Paul Collingwood as coach for West Indies Tests

Published: 07th February 2022 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - England coach Chris Silverwood, right, talks with assistant Paul Collingwood during a training session ahead of the second Test between England and New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.

FILE - England coach Chris Silverwood, right, talks with assistant Paul Collingwood during a training session ahead of second Test against NZ at Seddon Park in Hamilton, Nov 28, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood was named as the team's interim head coach on Monday for the three-match Test tour of the West Indies next month.

Assistant coach Collingwood takes over from Chris Silverwood, who was fired last week following the 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia.

Collingwood, 45, who took charge of England’s Twenty20 tour of the West Indies last month, is currently taking a break in Barbados but will join up with the players when they arrive in Antigua on February 25.

“I am genuinely excited to be leading the Test team for the tour of the Caribbean," he said in an England and Wales Cricket Board statement. "I can’t wait to get started. Having a challenging Test series against the West Indies straight off the back of the Ashes disappointment gives us a chance from now to reset and rebuild.

“Playing Test matches for England is the highest accolade in the game. My objective is to give players clarity, direction and encouragement for them to start building something special.

“I have spoken to (captain) Joe Root and (vice-captain) Ben Stokes and both are excited and passionate to take the team forward in this new cycle. Although they know it won’t be easy, they have the desire and bravery to do things differently to ensure the team can prosper."

Collingwood played in 68 Tests, 197 one-day internationals and 36 T20s for England.

The tour squad is due to be announced later this week. The first Test in Antigua starts on March 1.

