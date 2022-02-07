STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In good shape after playing in Women's Ashes, says Alyssa Healy

Australia will depart for New Zealand two days after the Women's Ashes to undertake their ten-day quarantine for the World Cup in March.

Published: 07th February 2022

Australia wicket keeper and batswoman Alyssa Healy

Australia wicket keeper and batswoman Alyssa Healy (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Australia batter Alyssa Healy feels that the tough playing conditions of the Women's Ashes against England have left her in a good shape ahead of the ODI World Cup in New Zealand.

"Probably the best thing that could have happened is these two wickets being a little bit tricky. The English bowlers are really skillful, they are using the seam really nicely, and not one batter has really flourished in this ODI part of the series. Moons [Beth Mooney] played a beautiful knock but it took her a long while to get going and knowing that making those tough runs early has been the best thing for me," said Alyssa Healy as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"Means my shape is good, I'm getting in good positions to keep the really good balls out, and the last two dismissals think I've found ways to get myself out which is weird tick of the box if that makes any sense," she added.

Australia is leading the Women's Ashes by 10-4 (Tests, T20 and ODI) after they defeated England in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday.

"Feel like with the conditions [against England] not being perfect for batting. It's been a great test of exactly where things are and I'm really excited as to how things are tracking. Once we get to New Zealand, if the wickets are similar I know I'm in a good position to dig in but if they are flat I know I'm in a great place to hit the ball like I normally do," said Healy.

All-round performances by Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath helped Australia defeat England by five wickets in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Junction Oval on Sunday. The third and final ODI will be played on Tuesday.

