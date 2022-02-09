STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bangladesh Premier League​: Ravi Bopara's ball-tampering penalty reduced to fine from suspension

Ravi Bopara was caught on camera running his finger over the ball during the ninth over of the Khulna innings.

Published: 09th February 2022 05:58 PM

Former England all-rounder and Sylhet Sunrisers skipper Ravi Bopara

By ANI

DHAKA: Sylhet Sunrisers' skipper Ravi Bopara, who was caught changing the condition of the ball in the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), has been charged with a fine of 75 per cent of his match fee and three demerit points.

Bopara was earlier punished with a three-match ban from the match referee after the incident came to light on Monday during the match against Khulna Tigers. On Tuesday, he further appealed and the BPL technical committee reduced the match referee's ruling.

"The technical committee reversed the suspension and executed the fine in accordance with the authority awarded to it in Article 8.2.3.4 of the [tournament's] code of conduct which states that 'the Technical Committee shall have the power to increase or decrease, amend or otherwise substitute a new decision on the appropriateness (or otherwise) of the sanction imposed at first instance'," a BCB statement on the matter read as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"It is further confirmed as per Article 8.2.3.6 that, 'Any decision made by the Technical Committee under this Article 8.2, shall be the full, final and complete disposition of the matter and will be binding on all parties'," stated further.

Bopara was caught on camera running his finger over the ball during the ninth over of the Khulna innings. The on-field umpires Mahfuzur Rahman and Prageeth Rambukwella duly stopped play and changed the ball during the over, and docked Sylhet five runs.

