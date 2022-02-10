STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Have been striving to get consistent, glad it paid off, reckons Prasidh Krishna

The lanky Karnataka pacer returned with fine figures of 4/12 and drew praise from his skipper.

Published: 10th February 2022 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

India's Prasidh Krishna, right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of West Indies' Darren Bravo during the second ODI between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: India pacer Prasidh Krishna, who emerged star performer in India's 44-win in the second ODI, said that he has been striving to get consistent and was pleased that his efforts paid off on Wednesday.

The lanky Karnataka pacer returned with fine figures of 4/12 and drew praise from his skipper.

"It has been almost a year since I made my debut for India. I have been striving to get more consistent since then," Prasidh said during the post-match press conference.

"I remember, when I started off, I used to get excited and had too many emotions running through.

"But over time, we practised together as a team. We have had plans and we have been very clear on what we wanted to work on. And glad it paid off today," the 25-year-old pacer said.

Suryakumar Yadav also played a crucial role in India's win with his 64-run knock.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was effusive in his praise for Prasidh, who conceded in only 12 runs in nine overs.

He termed Prasidh's spell as one of the best he has seen in recent times.

"That was something flattering for me because he (Rohit) has been playing cricket for lot of time. (Praise) Coming from him, I am very happy," the pacer said.

"Personally, like I said, I have been putting in yards and trying to do this for quite some time now, so I am glad it happened today," he added.

Prasidh said the Motera track was favourable for bowlers and that also helped him.

"The pitch was more favourable for the bowlers. There was more purchase in the wicket. The lengths I was hitting on were very similar, but the extra help was aiding my bowling," he elaborated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prasidh Krishna
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp