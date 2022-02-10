STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Ruturaj Gaikwad recovers for COVID-19, out of isolation

Ruturaj warmed the bench in the home T20 series against New Zealand and also did not get an opportunity to play against South Africa in the away ODI series.

India's Ruturaj Gaikwad watches his shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo

India's Ruturaj Gaikwad watches his shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has recovered and is out out of isolation.

However, with skipper Rohit Sharma already making it clear that senior opener Shikhar Dhawan will open the innings in the third ODI against West Indies here on Friday, the Maharashtra player is unlikely to be considered for the inconsequential match.

Ruturaj warmed the bench in the home T20 series against New Zealand and also did not get an opportunity to play against South Africa in the away ODI series. He was found to be COVID positive just four days before the start of the West Indies series, practically ruling him out of the rubber.

Ruturaj hasn't been included in the T20 squad and, in all likelihood, will now turn out for his home state in the upcoming Ranji Trophy.

On February 2, a COVID-19 outbreak had hit the Indian cricket team as three players -- Dhawan, reserve opener Gaikwad and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer -- tested positive for the virus during their mandatory isolation period before the start of West Indies series.

Four other persons, including net bowler Navdeep Saini, had also tested positive for COVID-19. Saini was on the standby list.

