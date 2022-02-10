STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

U-19 winning skipper Yash Dhull named in Delhi Ranji squad, Ishant makes himself unavailable for selection

Since he could not play the domestic red-ball tournament at U-19 level due to his white ball commitments with the Indian team, Dhull will get taste of red cherry at the much tougher first-class level.

Published: 10th February 2022 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

U-19 Team India captain Yash Dhull | (@ICC/Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Yash Dhull, the captain of India's victorious U-19 World Cup squad, was on Wednesday included in the Delhi side for the Ranji Trophy, beginning February 17, while senior India pacer Ishant Sharma has made himself unavailable for selection.

The Dhull-led India U-19 side was felicitated by BCCI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday during the second ODI against West Indies.

Since he could not play the domestic red-ball tournament at U-19 level due to his white ball commitments with the Indian team, Dhull will get taste of red cherry at the much tougher first-class level.

"His confidence his high and even though he hasn't played a lot of red ball matches, we want him to get a taste of first class cricket," a selector told PTI.

With his future uncertain in the Indian team, veteran pacer Ishant has communicated to DDCA president Rohan Jaitley that he is not available for selection for the state team.

Left-arm pacer Pradeep Sangwan will captain the side.

Dhull has not had any time to rest after the triumph in the Caribbean last week.

Dhull, who with the rest of the team landed in India on Tuesday morning, will make a quick visit to his hometown Delhi on Thursday morning before joining the squad in Guwahati later in the day.

Dhull has to reach Guwahati on Thursday and complete a five-day quarantine along with the rest of the team.

India pacer Navdeep Saini is also part of the squad.

Squad: Pradeep Sangwan, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey , Priyansh Arya , Yash Dhull, Khsitij Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav , Anuj Rawat Wk, Lakshay Thareja wk, Navdeep Saini, Simarjit Singh , Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Vikas Mishra, Shivang Vashist, Shivam Sharma.

COVID reserves: Dev Lakra, Hrithik Shokeen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yash Dhull Ishant Sharma Ranji Trophy Ranji Trophy 2022
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp