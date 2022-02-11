STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Chennaiyin FC parts ways with coach Bandovic; Sabir Pasha to take over in the interim

CFC is currently at the eighth spot with 19 points in the standings and the club's chances of reaching the knockout phase have taken a beating.

Published: 11th February 2022 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Former Chennaiyin FC coach Bozodar Bandovic (Photo |Twitter/ChennaiyinFC)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin FC has parted ways with head coach Bozidar Bandovic following their 0-5 defeat to FC Goa in the ongoing edition of the league.

Assistant coach Syed Sabir Pasha will take over in the interim, Chennaiyin FC said in a statement on Friday.

The defeat to FC Goa on Wednesday is the heaviest loss endured by the club in it's history, it said.

CFC is currently at the eighth spot with 19 points in the standings and the club's chances of reaching the knockout phase have taken a beating.

"Over the years, we've lost and won. But as a club, losing like this is something we cannot stand by and watch. And for now, we have full confidence in Sabir to see the season through," co-owner Vita Dani said in the statement.

Montenegro's Bandovic was in charge of the first team for 16 matches — winning five, drawing four and losing seven.

The team lost three of its last five games while winning one and drawing the other.

Bandovic took over from Czaba Laszlo who was CFC's head coach in the previous season of ISL.

He had been roped in 2021 ahead of the ISL 2021-22 season on a one-year contract.

Former India international Pasha, who will take over in the interim, has served as the assistant coach to the first team since 2016.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bozidar Bandovic Chennaiyin FC Syed Sabir Pasha FC Goa
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp