STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Jos Buttler was 'absolutely fine' with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

On the first day of the IPL 2022 mega auction, RR made a successful bid of Rs 5 crore to secure the services of Ashwin and he will now team up with Jos Buttler.

Published: 12th February 2022 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

India's Ravichandran Ashwin prepares to bowl in the nets during a training session ahead of the fourth Test at The Oval cricket ground in London.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has moved on from the bitter run-out episode with Ravichandran Ashwin, his franchise Rajasthan Royals said after the premier India off-spinner joined the Englishman for the upcoming IPL.

On the first day of the IPL 2022 mega auction, RR made a successful bid of Rs 5 crore to secure the services of Ashwin and he will now team up with Buttler, who was retained along with Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal by the inaugural edition champions.

Rajasthan Royals CEO Jake Lush McCrum said they spoke to Buttler about their preferences.

"We spoke to Jos prior to the auction and just talked through all of our prioritisation of players. Honestly, he didn't even think about it (his run out by Ashwin at the non-striker's end in 2019). I had to sort of bring it up to just check it was okay. And he said 'it's absolutely fine'," Jake said at a media interaction here.

"Maybe he will have to practice in the nets with him. But otherwise, on the field, they're looking forward to playing together," he added.

The incident made headlines during RR's home match against and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in Jaipur on March 25, when Ashwin ran out Buttler at the non-striker's end after the batter had backed up too far.

Chasing 185, RR were going great guns at 108/2 with Buttler batting on 69 when the controversial run-out triggered a collapse.

They finished on 170/9 to concede a 14-run defeat.

Later Buttler admitted that the incident had proved "distracting" and played on his mind in his two next innings.

RR have also acquired West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult and promising India batter Devdutt Padikkal.

"From our perspective, we secured the targets we were looking for, to have that world-class spinner in there. That's really important to us, and then backing it up with a bowler who takes wickets upfront and a gun batsman."

"It's a complex auction with so many different scenarios. But thankfully, we're both in positions where we're happy with at this stage and looking forward to the remaining lots," Jake concluded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jos Buttler IPL mega auction Sanju Samson Ravichandran Ashwin Lush McCrum Devdutt Padikkal Shimron Hetmyer
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp