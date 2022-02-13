Sunrisers Hyderabad focus on value additions over marquee names in IPL auction

HYDERABAD: There was a lot of curiosity on how Sunrisers Hyderabad would go about in the Indian Premier League auction after it became clear at the end of the last edition that their much loved and highly successful captain David Warner was leaving the franchise. This meant the franchise looked to be moving in a new direction under Kane Williamson.

Warner had led the team to the title in 2016 and has been among the most successful players to have graced the tournament but it looked like it was time for a fresh start.

With Rashid Khan also leaving the team, there were big shoes to be filled besides reinforcing other departments where they were desperately lacking - like the middle order.

However, on the first day of the auction, Sunrisers took a conservative approach and besides the retention of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the purchase of Washington Sundar and Nicholas Pooran, it was a low key affair for the side.

With Jonny Bairstow joining Punjab Kings and Warner being picked up by Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers had lost two players who had brought them a lot of success and who used to be their trump card.

They did little to address the loss of these two players with no high profile openers being bought so far. The big purchase is that of Nicholas Pooran and the West Indian cricketer is expected to add some much-needed firepower to the team's middle-order which has been their Achilles Heel in recent seasons.

Meanwhile, the team had to fight hard to retain Bhuvneshwar Kumar after there was some intense bidding for the pacer. The retention of T Natarajan alongside the acquisition of young Kartik Tyagi has boosted their pace attack. The arrival of all-rounder Washington Sundar is arguably the biggest talking point. The India international can turn out to be a valuable asset to the team as he is a genuine all-rounder. However, it remains to be seen if he can fill the big boots of Rashid Khan as their frontline spinner.

The arrival of Rahul Tripathi also adds depth to their batting and Sunrisers would hope that the 30-year-old can replicate his form from last season.

The team is also putting immense faith in young Abhishek Sharma after buying him for a staggering Rs 6.5 crore. The all-rounder was subject to intense bidding from various franchises but Sunrisers stood their ground to hold onto the 21-year-old uncapped player.

The addition of spinner Shreyas Gopal also looks like a smart addition but this is a team that is devoid of outright stars barring the likes of Kane Williamson and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. With a purse of Rs 20.15 crore still available, it remains to be seen if they decide to go for big names or continue the trend of investing in youngsters or players who are value additions.

The big question mark remains on whether they will bring in a proven opener after losing both Bairstow and Warner. Judging by the first day of the auction, the team wanted to get all their bases covered with astute signings instead of seeking out marquee names.

Players Bought

Nicholas Pooran (Rs 10.75 crore)

Washington Sundar (Rs 8.75 crore)

Rahul Tripathi (Rs 8.5 crore)

Abhishek Sharma (Rs 6.5 crore)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs 4.2 crore)

T Natarajan (Rs 4 crore)

Kartik Tyagi (Rs 4 crore)

Shreyas Gopal (Rs 75 lakh)

Priyam Garg (Rs 20 lakh)

Jagadeesha Suchith (Rs 20 lakh)

Players Retained