Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal posts emotional message after Amit Mishra goes unsold in IPL mega auction

By Online Desk

Veteran spinner Amit Mishra was left disappointed after he went unsold in the recently concluded 2022 Indian Premier League mega auction.

The former Indian spinner despite being one of the core members of the Delhi Capitals side failed to find any takers in this year's auction.

After the conclusion of the mega auction, Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal on Twitter posted an emptional message paying tribute to Amit Mishra.

Parth Jindal called Amit Mishra one of the IPL greats and saluted his contribution to the Delhi-based franchise.

He wrote, "To one of the IPL greats Amit we at Delhi Capitals would like to salute everything you have done for us over all these years and would love to have you back at DC in whatever capacity you see fit as your insights would be most valuable. Mishy bhai DC is yours for life."

Amit Mishra is one of the very handful of cricketers to have featured in over 150 IPL matches since its inception 15 years back.

The off-spinner has so far scalped 166 wickets from 154 IPL matches with an impressive strike rate of 19.50. He is also currently third in the list of all-time highest wicket-taker in IPL.

Delhi Capitals put up an impressive show at the auction by bringing in many prominent stars under their fold. Shardul Thakur turned out to be the most expensive one for DC, as the club ended up spending a massive Rs 10.75 crore to bring the young Indian pacer to the team.

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ashwin Hebbar, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Praveen Dubey, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav