Vocal for local: Auctions reestablish demand for homegrown pacers

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The story goes like this. A couple of days before the entry list for the IPL auctions wad out, one of the franchises, who usually indulge in extensive homework, abruptly called-off of a mock auction. The reason was simple.

News had already started filtering in about how the likes of Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes will give this edition a miss. Add the uncertainty about Australian pacers and their history of pulling out at the last moment, the franchise executive points out how those next few days completely altered their math.

Some of the franchises that this newspaper spoke to revealed they anticipated Indian bowlers being the most sought after, the moment it was clear that some of the English players would miss the tournament. And with Australia scheduled to tour Pakistan, it too contributed to the auction dynamics being changed completely.

“We didn't know at that point who all will make the tour, but even if all of them went, they would be unavailable for at least two weeks given the quarantine protocols in mind. Also, they were going to be in Pakistan amidst tight security arrangements and in a bubble. Add two months of bubble life in IPL, and the quarantine rules back home in Australia, we were not sure whether all of them would commit to the IPL. So naturally, all our focus turned to Indian fast bowlers,” a franchise official recalls.

So ahead of each mock auctions, several franchise officials reveal how they set aside a separate budget for the pacers, only to keep increasing it almost every other day as it was evident that there was going to be a huge demand than the supply. Each team needed a minimum of seven Indian players who could slot into the XI, but finding the right ones, especially quality ones was impossible, as all said and done, the talent pool wasn't as big.

“Teams, they have understood the need to have homegrown Indian fast bowlers because they are the ones who are used to local conditions and it is quite natural franchises went for them. The rotation policy and the 'A' team exposure tours has also made an impact because they have got the recognition through those matches and have delivered. There is a good pool of fast bowlers in the Indian team – around nine to ten – and all the teams have picked one of them at least. You could make out that every team will go for one at any cost and they had the budget for that,” Lakshmipathy Balaji, the bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings who was present at the auction table, told this daily.

With the Indian fast bowlers costing a fortune, what is also evident is none of the teams were able to pair them together and franchises chose the next rung of local pacers. Punjab Kings are the lone team which doesn't include an Indian pacer, but by the time the fast bowlers set came in, they had already acquired Kagiso Rabada for Rs 9.25 crore. Among Indians, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel cost Rs 10 crore and more.

Balaji, who played for Chennai and Kolkata Knight Riders, before taking up the coaching role, believes this is a fair reflection of India's fast-bowling culture. “A few years back, bowling at excess of 140 kmph was overrated. Now the skill levels of Indian fast bowlers have completely changed. Be it pace or seam, the development of fast bowlers has gone to the next level.

In India, cricket has always been batsmen-dominated, but right now it is beginning to change. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are setting a trend that is being followed by many youngsters. Especially, their skillset is something many want to replicate and the impact of it is they have gone for a big price at the auction,” Balaji said.