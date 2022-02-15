STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Gujarat Titans have an all-round squad, says coach Ashish Nehra

One of the two new teams to be added to the IPL this season, Gujarat Titans will be led by India all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Published: 15th February 2022 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra (File | AP)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Head coach Ashish Nehra feels Gujarat Titans have built a "strong, all-round squad" but the success of the new IPL franchise will depend on how well the players get along.

The former India pacer was present at the mega-auction alongside World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten, who will serve as the team's mentor and batting coach.

"Yeah, it's not just Gujarat Titans, all the teams in IPL are all very close and good," Nehra said when asked if the Titans have formed a strong squad.

"It's about how well they click together, gel together. I have seen after the auctions this team looks the strongest but it doesn't mean that the team will win the IPL. That never happens. It doesn't work like that, sports doesn't work that way," he added.

One of the two new teams to be added to the IPL this season, Gujarat Titans will be led by India all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Apart from skipper Hardik, the franchise has purchased eight more all-rounders, including Rahul Tewatia, for a whopping Rs 9 crore.

"It is a new franchise and we have been able to put up a really good, all-round squad. When you talk about T20 format you need all-rounders and we have done that. We will try our level best to give the fans some really exciting cricket. The team has a combination of youngsters along with experience. We will play hard and play fair," Nehra said.

The Gujarat Titans squad also includes India opener Shubman Gill, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, hard-hitting English batter Jason Roy, Australia's Matthew Wade, senior India pacer Mohammad Shami and New Zealand quick Lockie Fergusen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashish Nehra Gujarat Titans IPL Mega Auction Hardik Pandya
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp