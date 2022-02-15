STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICC Women's World Cup winner to pocket USD 1.32 million, double amount of 2017 edition

ICC women's World Cup 2022 is set to be held in New Zealand from March 3

Published: 15th February 2022 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket Bat and Ball

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: The winners of the upcoming ICC women's World Cup in New Zealand will pocket a cash prize of USD 1.32 million, which is double the amount that was awarded to the victors of the 2017 edition in England.

The overall prize money pot has also seen an increase of 75 per cent, with the eight teams taking home a share of USD 3.5 million which is USD 1.5 million more than the previous edition, the ICC said on Tuesday.

The runners-up will take home USD 600,000, which is USD 270,000 more than India were rewarded in 2017 for finishing second best.

The two losing semi-finalists will earn USD 300,000 each while the four teams who exit at the group stages will be awarded USD 70,000 -- up from the USD 30,000 prize from the previous edition.

Every group stage win will also earn the teams a reward of USD 25,000 per victory from a total pot of USD 700,000.

This marks an increase in the prize money during the Women's Cricket World Cup for consecutive editions.

The prize money between the 2013 and the 2017 edition witnessed a tenfold increase, going up from USD 200,000 to USD 2 million.

England, who were crowned the champions on their home turf, took home USD 660,000 after beating India by nine runs to claim their fourth title.

In the 2022 edition, a total of 28 group stage matches will be played in a round-robin format, with each team playing each other once.

The four sides with the most points will then advance to the semifinals.

A victory will carry two points while a draw, a tie or a no-result will see them walk away with a single point.

The matches will be played across six venues with the tournament opener taking place between hosts New Zealand and West Indies at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on March 4.

The final will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on April 3.

